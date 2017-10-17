Quantcast

Crews clear the scene of Charleston gas leak

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Crews have secured a gas leak that occurred in Charleston.

The call came in at 10:48 a.m. to the 1400 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

According to dispatch, workers hit a gas line in the area.

Paul Fischer with the SCANA Corporation confirmed the leak was secured at approximately 12:22 p.m.

