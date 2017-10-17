Charleston PD: One dead in moped accident on West Ashley greenway

One person died after wrecking a moped on the West Ashley greenway Tuesday morning.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said a civilian located the deceased person and the moped between Cohhan Landing and Main Road. He approximated that the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The moped traveled north along the greenway and struck a metal post used to keep vehicles from crossing a bridge according to Francis. The deseased was ejected from the moped and came to rest on their back. Francis said the moped was found in a grassy area nearby.

The West Ashley greenway is a 8.25 mile hiking and biking trail that follows along the Savannah Highway.

Police documented the crime scene and scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. according to Francis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.

