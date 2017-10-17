Greenville County Sheriff's Office, SCHP raising money with bike ride to Charleston

Greenville law enforcement and SC Highway Patrol is bike-riding to Charleston as a fundraiser for South Carolina Special Olympic athletes.

Cliffs to Coast is a three-day ride that will end in Charleston on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The ride is made up of law enforcement officers from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SC Highway Patrol. The purpose of the ride is to raise funds and awareness for the over 25,000 Special Olympics athletes across South Carolina.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern says officers have raised over $5,000.

