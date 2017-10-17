Healthgrades: Charleston among top 25 healthiest cities

Healthgrades announced its inaugural National Health Index Tuesday, revealing the 25 healthiest cities across the United States and Charleston is on the list.

Healthgrades is an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Residents of the cities on the list reported higher rates of healthy activity, had high access to healthcare, physicians, and quality hospitals, and engaged less frequently in risky health behavior.

Charleston scored a 93.6 out of 100 on the National Health Index, ranking it the number 17 city in the United States.

