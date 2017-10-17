Wanted: Duo caught on camera stealing safe from Lowcountry Burger King

Officers are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a safe from a Lowcountry Burger King.

It happened at the location on 103 South US Hwy 52 in Moncks Corner.

On Oct. 2 at 4:37 a.m., officers responded to the restaurant for a burglary.

Employees said they noticed that the front entrance was unlocked, and when they went inside they saw the safe was missing and items had been moved around.

According to Moncks Corner police, surveillance video captured the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6'1" to 6'3" tall, 230 to 250 pounds, and wearing all dark clothing; a picture provided by police say the suspect is the one looking into the camera.

Police describe the second suspect as a black male, 5'10" to 6-foot tall, 145 to 165 pounds, thin build, and wearing all dark clothing.

MCPD investigators say they also located a vehicle of interest that is seen on area camera footage passing by the business several times.

"That vehicle is described as late model pickup truck possibly Ford F-150 four-door that is a dark burgundy or black color," MCPD officials say.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Moncks Corner Police Department 843-719-7930.

