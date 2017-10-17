Charleston Southern players remove CSU decal from helmet in protest

There were no CSU logos on the side of Charleston Southern players helmets this past Saturday when the Bucs opened their Big South schedule against Presbyterian. That's because the players chose to remove the logo in protest to issues they're having with the school's administration.

Among the issues the players have, the main one appears to revolve around the amount and availability to getting food service on campus.

CSU head coach Mark Tucker said exclusively to Live 5 News on Monday "our kids were in a place where they wanted to be unified on something. They're working on some things that they had some problems with. I facilitated the meetings that needed to take place and counseled with them and told them this is the way things are going to work."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Charleston Southern officials said "We're dealing with an internal matter. The administration has worked with the football team to resolve the issue. At this time, we have no further comments.”