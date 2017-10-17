International African American Museum launches membership programs

The International African American Museum in Charleston has launched their membership programs.

Members range from $25 for individuals to $25,000 for organizations.

Becoming a charter member entitles you to select benefits and more once the museum opens.

Officials released the following information:

Today, the International African American Museum (IAAM) formally launched its inaugural membership program. Charter Memberships for individuals begin at $25 and for organizations at $250, and range up to Leadership Circle Memberships for both individuals and organizations that span from $5,000 to $25,000.

Becoming a 2018 IAAM Charter Member – at any level – will help bring the IAAM to life as its groundbreaking, expected to be early 2018, approaches.

The IAAM will be built on the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, where nearly half of all enslaved Africans forced to America entered the country. This museum, memorial and site of conscience will tell the stories of all those who arrived here, and detail the extraordinary contributions that they – and the generations that followed them – made in the building of this country.

“Once in a lifetime, you have a chance to be a part of something this important,” said IAAM CEO and President Michael Boulware Moore. “By becoming a Charter Member, you, your family, your organization – you’re making history. You’re supporting an institution that will impact generations of Americans.”

Former Charleston Mayor and IAAM Board Member Joseph P. Riley, Jr., added, “I’ve been working on the International African American Museum for 17 years, and it is a remarkable feeling to invite people to become Charter Members of this institution, which will have such a broad impact on our country. Each and every Charter Member will play a crucial role in bringing this museum to life.”

For more information about the Charter Membership, including its range of benefits, or to become a Charter Member, please visit www.iaamuseum.org. You can also join by mail at P.O. Box 22761, Charleston, SC 29413.

