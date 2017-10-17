Quantcast

I-26 accident in Berkeley County stalling westbound traffic - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

I-26 accident in Berkeley County stalling westbound traffic

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

An accident is stalling I-26 westbound traffic in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Highway Patrol, two lanes are blocked in the area of mile marker 194. 

Authorities say one lane is open and traffic is flowing, but to expect delays. 

SCDOT officials say eastbound traffic is also being affected due to the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly