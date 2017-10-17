Two people transported to hospital following I-26 accident in Berkeley Co.

Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on I-26 in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was in the area of mile marker 194 and happened around 5:25 p.m.

A car and a tractor trailer were involved in the incident.

Highway Patrol officials say two elderly patients in the car were transported to an area hospital.

According to SCHP, the two were alert and conscious.

