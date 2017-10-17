Police identify man wanted for murder at Summerville apartment complex

Investigators have identified the man wanted for a murder at a Summerville apartment complex.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Tyree Jarell Steed of North Charleston wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges are in reference to a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday at 9989 Dorchester Road at Waters Edge Apartments.

Authorities describe Steed as a black male, 5'9", 141 pounds, with black and brown eyes.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office says 28-year-old Adrian Dwan Haley of North Charleston died from the shooting.

WANTED 4 MURDER in connection to 10-12-17 homicide in #Summerville. Suspect is Tyree Steed. Call police if u know his whereabouts! #chsnews pic.twitter.com/yRhP2nzjGk — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) October 17, 2017

According to court records, a murder charge against Steed was dismissed on Sept. 20.

That charge was in connection to a fatal shooting in January of 2015 that took the life of 16-year-old Travis Brown.

Investigators say the victim was attending a party at an apartment in the complex.

Witnesses told police some type of disturbance occurred between the victim and the suspect resulting in a shooting in the parking lot.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.