Police identify man wanted for murder at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have identified the man wanted for a murder at a Summerville apartment complex. 

Officials with the Summerville Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Tyree Jarell Steed of North Charleston wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges are in reference to a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday at 9989 Dorchester Road at Waters Edge Apartments.

Authorities describe Steed as a black male, 5'9", 141 pounds, with black and brown eyes. 

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office says 28-year-old Adrian Dwan Haley of North Charleston died from the shooting.

According to court records, a murder charge against Steed was dismissed on Sept. 20. 

That charge was in connection to a fatal shooting in January of 2015 that took the life of 16-year-old Travis Brown.

Investigators say the victim was attending a party at an apartment in the complex.

Witnesses told police some type of disturbance occurred between the victim and the suspect resulting in a shooting in the parking lot.

