Mount Pleasant seeks public input for 10-year Comprehensive Plan

It's time to start thinking about what the Town of Mount Pleasant will look like 10 years from now.

On Tuesday night, people who live in the area had a chance to give their input during an open house at town hall to provide suggestions for the town's Comprehensive Plan.

There's something about Mount Pleasant that makes people want to call it home.

Robert Wielde has lived there for more than 14 years.

"I was attracted the the area by the community, the closeness to Charleston," Wielde said.

Mount Pleasant resident Pat Sullivan has lived in Mount Pleasant for about 12 years.

"I love the environment, I like the people very much," Sullivan said.

However a big concern is the growth.

Assistant Town Administrator Christiane Farrell says Tuesday was the first opportunity for people who live in Mount Pleasant to share what they would like to see preserved, re-development and improved.

"What are our existing conditions and where are we trying to go in the future," Farrell said.

The open house was interactive and opportunity for residents to share their visions for the future of the town.

"I hope they will address the lag between the infrastructure to support the population boom," Farrell said.

Sullivan says she believes one of the biggest challenges is traffic.

"Then another big one is that we're loosing the character of our town," Sullivan said.

She says the architecture of the new buildings don't fit in with other parts of town.

Sullivan is part of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee comprised of residents who live in various districts within the town.

The committee will work closely with consultants to help ensure the town's future plans reflect the interests of the residents.

During the open house there was a question written on a board asking residents to share the challenges they feel are facing Mount Pleasant. Some of the responses including 'disconnected bike lanes,' 'drainage and storm flooding' and 'affordable housing.'

Some worry that their children won't be able to afford to move back to the town.

Farrell says Mount Pleasant is the fourth largest city in the state.

"A lot of concerns with folks wanting to be able to maintain the small town feel," Farrell said.

The city is also working to develop a long range transportation plan.

A consulting firm is assisting the town with the comprehensive planning efforts.

"You start to think what will the roads be like to get to the bridge or to 526 five years from now," Wielde said.

The city will provide several more opportunities for people to give their input.

The Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan is expected to be completed by fall of next year.

You can also give your input online and see all the information provided during open house at this website: http://www.tompsc.com/565/Comprehensive-Plan

