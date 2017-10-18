CCSD celebrating Medal of Honor recipient

The cadets and staff of Military Magnet Academy is hosting a special guest on Wednesday,More >>
The cadets and staff of Military Magnet Academy is hosting a special guest on Wednesday,More >>
North Charleston will not be getting the results of a Justice Department review into the city’s police department.More >>
North Charleston will not be getting the results of a Justice Department review into the city’s police department.More >>
It's time to start thinking about what the Town of Mount Pleasant will look like 10 years from now. On Tuesday night, people who live in the area had a chance to give their input during an open house at town hall to provide suggestions for the town's Comprehensive Plan. There's something about Mount Pleasant that makes people want to call it home. Robert Wielde has lived there for more than 14 years. "I was attracted t...More >>
It's time to start thinking about what the Town of Mount Pleasant will look like 10 years from now. On Tuesday night, people who live in the area had a chance to give their input during an open house at town hall to provide suggestions for the town's Comprehensive Plan. There's something abMore >>
Investigators have identified the man wanted for a murder at a Summerville apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have identified the man wanted for a murder at a Summerville apartment complex.More >>
MUSC’s Center for Telehealth has been named a National Telehealth Center of Excellence.More >>
MUSC’s Center for Telehealth has been named a National Telehealth Center of Excellence.More >>