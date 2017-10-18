CCSD celebrating Medal of Honor recipient

The cadets and staff of Military Magnet Academy is hosting a special guest on Wednesday,

The school is honoring Capt. Florent "Flo" A. Groberg as part of The Citadel's leadership day. Groberg received the Medal of Honor, the highest military medal given to a United States military member.

He received the medal in 2012 from then President Barack Obama for his actions during Operation Enduring Freedom in August 2012. Groberg saved the lives of many American soldiers when he tackled a suicide bomber and made another detonate prematurely.

“On his very worst day, he managed to summon his very best," Obama said during his Medal of Honor ceremony. "That's the nature of courage -- not being unafraid, but confronting fear and danger and performing in a selfless fashion. He showed his guts, he showed his training; how he would put it all on the line for his teammates. That's an American we can all be grateful for.”

The event on Wednesday begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes a speech from Groberg as well as a question and answer session with cadets. It's open to members of the community and takes place at Military Magnet Academy at 2950 Carner Ave. in North Charleston.

