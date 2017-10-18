Citadel cadets spread out across Lowcountry on leadership day

Citadel cadets are heading out into the community to lend a hand on Wednesday

"Leadership day" consists of off-campus training, service projects or seminars with no academic classes scheduled. Each cadet is required to take part in an approved leadership day activity.

Every class has a different task assigned to them. Freshmen work with upperclassmen to educate elementary school students on heroism and service. Sophomores have more freedom to choose a service project, juniors participate in an "ethics experience" to fulfill a graduation requirement while seniors take a "leadership integration seminar" and can choose where they take it.

The day is put on through the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics at The Citadel. Leadership Day occurs in the fall while the Principled Leadership Symposium takes place every spring.

