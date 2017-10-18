Charleston music festival recognizes contributions and talents of black composers

A five-day festival opens in Charleston to showcase the contributions and influence of black composers in the world of classical music.

The Colour of Music Festival features more than a dozen vocal, piano, organ, and orchestral performances at various venues through Sunday. Leading black artists from France, Britain, Colombia, and the Caribbean will be performing during the five-day festival.

The festival's Masterworks Series includes two nights of choral and orchestral music on Saturday and Sunday at the Gaillard Center. Saturday night's performance at 7 p.m. will feature music from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's masterpiece The Song of Hiawatha. It will be followed by a special black-tie gala at 9 p.m. Sunday's matinee at 5 p.m. will include a performance to honor the victims and survivors of the Emanuel AME shooting.

Tickets are sold separately for each performance and vary by price. For a full schedule of the festival events, click here.

