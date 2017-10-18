State audit shows multiple issues at The Citadel concerning diversity, cadet discipline

An audit of The Citadel published by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council Wednesday found multiple issues with the school's diversity, inconsistencies in cadet discipline and questioned the compensation among high-level administrators.More >>
Governor McMaster will be speaking at the 20th annual Real Estate Award Breakfast honoring John Holder or Holder Properties.
A five-day festival opens in Charleston to showcase the contributions and influence of black composers in the world of classical music.
Joe Chealey named CAA Preseason Player of the Year
The cadets and staff of Military Magnet Academy is hosting a special guest on Wednesday,
