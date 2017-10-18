State audit shows multiple issues at The Citadel concerning diversity, cadet discipline

An audit of The Citadel published by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council Wednesday found multiple issues with the school's Board of Visitors' diversity, inconsistencies in cadet discipline and questioned the compensation among high-level administrators.

During the audit, the council found that The Citadel's Board of Visitors violated the Freedom of Information Act and once met at a private, membership-only club.

The audit found that cases involving cadet discipline were heard in different venues and described the appeals process as "cumbersome." It also said the board changed the regulations governing cadets "numerous times" between March 2010 and February 2013. It alleges that the board has changed its role in the authority and appeals process while speculating that changes may have been made in reaction to certain discipline cases.

The council also recommended increased diversity among board members. The Citadel currently has 11 graduates of the school on the board according to the audit, and the council suggested that number decrease to align with other public universities in South Carolina.

The review also found that Lt. Gen General John Rosa, the Citadel president, established his own rate of pay. Rosa's salary paid by the state was just over $195,000. After benefits and fringes were added in, Rosa's salary totaled $818,476; 32% was funded by The Citadel Foundation.

The report also made numerous recommendations to the school which included a five-member disciplinary board of review and a condensed version of the rules governing the Corps of Cadets into a single document.

The school issued a nine-page response to the audit. A letter from Rosa to Legislative Audit Council Director John E. Powell said in part:

"The Citadel is proud of its mission to develop students to become principled leaders in all walks of life, and we are pleased with our progress in positioning the college for long-term success.We embrace the legislative process that has unfolded in this audit; indeed, thousands of our alumni have served and hundreds have sacrificed their lives to protect the freedoms that allow it."

The full 92-page audit from the Legislative Council including the school's full response can be found here. A four-page summary of the audit can be found here.

