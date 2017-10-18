Five more indictments issues in State House investigation

The South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., John Courson, Tracy Edge, and James Harrison on multiple charges, according to a release from the solicitor's office.

Quinn, Sr., president of First Impressions d/b/a Richard Quinn & Associates, has been indicted for one count of Criminal Conspiracy, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or a fine not exceeding $5,000, and one count of Failure to Register as a Lobbyist, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $2,500.

Quinn, Jr., Vice President of First Impressions d/b/a Richard Quinn& Associates and currently-suspended member of the South Carolina House of Representatives has been indicted for Criminal Conspiracy.

Courson, former President Pro Tempore and currently-suspended member of the South Carolina Senate, has been indicted for Criminal Conspiracy and Statutory Misconduct in Office, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $1,000.

Edge, former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and former Chairman of the House Healthcare Budget Subcommittee, has been indicted for Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law Misconduct in Office, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine to be decided by the court, Statutory Misconduct in Office, and Perjury, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine to be decided by the court.

A bond hearing date has not been scheduled.

"At this point in the process, the indictments are mere accusations," First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said. "The defendants are innocent until proven guilty. I also need to point out that this is still an ongoing investigation. Therefore, I will have no further comment regarding this matter."

This is a developing story.

