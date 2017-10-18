Five more indictments issues in State House investigation

An audit of The Citadel published by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council Wednesday found multiple issues with the school's diversity, inconsistencies in cadet discipline and questioned the compensation among high-level administrators.More >>
Piggly Wiggly has pulled out of its commitment to build a store in the south end of North Charleston, city officials said Wednesday.More >>
Runners are preparing to hit the streets next weekend for the 19th annual James Island Connector Run. All proceeds benefit the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation.More >>
Ft. Dorchester at West Ashley is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
The United States Department of Homeland Security has granted South Carolina's request for an extension to become REAL ID compliant.More >>
