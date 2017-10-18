Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 9)

Week 9 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night with 1 game also coming on Saturday this week. Be sure to check back for scores, pics, raw video and more on Friday before Friday Night Lights airs on Live 5 News at 11:15 pm.
10/20
Ft. Dorchester (8-0) at West Ashley (4-3) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Wando (4-4) at Ashley Ridge (5-3)
James Island (1-7) at Goose Creek (1-6)
Stratford (1-7) at Summerville (6-1)
Colleton Co. (3-4) at Berkeley (7-1)
Cane Bay (7-1) at Beaufort (6-1)
Hilton Head (3-4) at Stall (2-5)
Hanahan (3-6) at Lake Marion (0-8)
Manning (6-2) at Bishop England (5-2)
Waccamaw (0-8) at Loris (2-6)
Georgetown (5-3) at Dillon (8-0)
Woodland (3-4) at North Charleston (4-3)
Academic Magnet (2-5) at Burke (1-7)
Garrett (3-4) at Whale Branch (3-4)
Kingstree (1-6) at Marion (1-7)
Carvers Bay (7-1) at Johnsonville (3-6)
St. John’s (4-4) at Charleston Charter (1-6)
Branchville (4-4) at Military Magnet (1-6)
Scott’s Branch (5-3) at Cross (4-3)
Bethune-Bowman (5-3) at CE Murray (6-2)
Holy Innocents (1-6) at Oceanside (6-2)
Hemingway (8-0) at Green Sea Floyds (4-4)
Porter-Gaud (5-3) at Laurence Manning (5-2)
Hammond (8-0) at Pinewood (4-4)
First Baptist (6-1) at St. Andrews (8-0)
Hilton Head Prep (1-7) at Northwood (1-6)
Calhoun Academy (1-6) at Dorchester Academy (5-3)
Thomas Heyward (6-2) at Palmetto Christian (0-6)
Colleton Prep (3-4) at John Paul II (5-4)
10/21
Franklin Christian at Timberland (5-3)
