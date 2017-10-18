Authorities arrest man wanted for Maryland office park shooting

Authorities say they have arrested a gunman who shot five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park, killing three of them.

Officials with the Harford Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince was arrested Wednesday night in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies.

Prince was apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/XSo1OGZMZM — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

The gunman was linked to a later shooting at a used car dealership in Delaware about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away, according to authorities. That victim is expected to survive

