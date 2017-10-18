Sheriff's office searching for missing 19-year-old man

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from since September.

Corey Tahj Kelly was reported missing from Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston. Kelly's sister last heard from him on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m.

"The victim’s family stated that Corey has never gone this long without speaking to his mother or sister," DCSO officials said.

Kelly is described as a black male, 6-foot, 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

"The victim has tattoos on his right and left arm," DCSO officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch at 843-873-5111 or Crime Stoppers.

Deputies began the investigation on Sept. 25 when they spoke to Kelly's mother who said her son had been gone for two weeks.

She said her son left angry on Sept. 11 and went to stay at his sister's home, but left there as well and hasn't contacted family members.

According to his mother, Kelly was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

