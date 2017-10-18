School bus pulls over in West Ashley after oil leak, smoke reported

Charleston dispatch officials say an oil leak and smoke on a school bus caused it to pull over near Glenn McConnell Parkway and Charlie Hall Boulevard.

The bus was evacuated and some parents came to pick up the children, while others were put on another bus.

Many parents told us the kids were kindergarteners and first graders from Ashley River Creative Arts.

We've reached out to the school district to learn why this happened.

School bus oil leak leads to kids being picked up along Paul Cantrell Blvd during rush hour #chsnews pic.twitter.com/z7fC0BVZii — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) October 18, 2017

