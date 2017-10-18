Quantcast

Two people transported to hospital after car overturns on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Two people have been transported to the hospital following an accident involving an overturned car on James Island Wednesday night. 

The accident happened on Folly Road near Prescott Street. 

According to Charleston police, one person was transported to MUSC, and another sent to Roper. 

Dispatch officials received the initial call at 7:12 p.m. 

