High School Volleyball Playoff Scores (10/18)

AAA

Bishop England 3 Wade Hampton 0 - The Battling Bishops begin their quest for an 18th straight state championship with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-10 win. They'll host Aynor in the 2nd round on Monday.

Bluffton 3 Timberland 0 - The Wolves season comes to an end with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 loss.

Waccamaw 3 Swansea 0 - The Warriors advance with a straight sets win. They'll host May River on Monday.

May River 3 Hanahan 2 - The Hawks season comes to an end.

AA

Latta 3 Phillip Simmons 0 - The loss ends the Iron Horses season.

Academic Magnet 3 Chesterfield 0 - The Raptors move on with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-17 victory.

A

Charleston Charter 3 Cross 0 - The Riptide advance to the 2nd round with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 win. They'll travel to East Clarendon on Monday.