High School Volleyball Playoff Scores (10/18)

High School Volleyball Playoff Scores (10/18)

AAA

Bishop England 3  Wade Hampton 0 -  The Battling Bishops begin their quest for an 18th straight state championship with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-10 win. They'll host Aynor in the 2nd round on Monday. 

Bluffton 3  Timberland 0 - The Wolves season comes to an end with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 loss. 

Waccamaw 3  Swansea 0 -  The Warriors advance with a straight sets win. They'll host May River on Monday. 

May River 3  Hanahan 2 - The Hawks season comes to an end. 

AA

Latta 3  Phillip Simmons 0 - The loss ends the Iron Horses season. 

Academic Magnet 3  Chesterfield 0 - The Raptors move on with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-17 victory. 

A

Charleston Charter 3  Cross 0 -  The Riptide advance to the 2nd round with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 win. They'll travel to East Clarendon on Monday. 

