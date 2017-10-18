N. Charleston considering where to place new technology center

North Charleston is trying to decide where to put a new technology center.

City leaders met Wednesday night to discuss the latest on the North Area Career Technology Center.

It's part of the city's 2014 bond referendum.

Funding for the project's construction began at the start of the year. But now the question is, where will it go.

The Charleston County School Board is expected to pick up the topic at Monday's meeting.

If approved, the center could open by 2020.

