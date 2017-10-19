South Carolina to participate in earthquake drill on Thursday

South Carolina is participating in the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill on Thursday morning.



At 10:19 a.m., schools, organizations, businesses, communities and more are encouraged to practice what to do during an earthquake.



According to Great ShakeOut officials, in most situations, you will reduce your chance of injury if you:

d rop where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter

If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)

Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops

Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts

No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.



More than 250,000 South Carolinians are signed up to participate in the event. Worldwide, 25 million people are expected to participate in Great ShakeOut earthquake drills.

