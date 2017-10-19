Quantcast

N. Charleston police investigating auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Rd. under I-26

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are looking into an auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Road under the I-26 overpass.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said to expect westbound delays in the area on Thursday morning.

Live 5 News reporter Aaron Maybin witnessed the North Charleston police forensics unit on the scene.

The I-26 access ramps are still open in both directions. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates,

