N. Charleston police investigating auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Rd. under I-26

North Charleston police are looking into an auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Road under the I-26 overpass.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said to expect westbound delays in the area on Thursday morning.

Live 5 News reporter Aaron Maybin witnessed the North Charleston police forensics unit on the scene.

The I-26 access ramps are still open in both directions.

This is a developing story.

