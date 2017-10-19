Berkeley Co. crews responding to chemical spill

Berkeley County crews are responding to a chemical spill outside a local plant.

A tanker truck spilled sulfuric acid and hazmat crews are on the scene according to division director of Berkeley County emergency services Dan Barb.

Bushy Park Rd. is closed as a result of the spill which happened near Sun Chemical Corporation.

The company sits on a peninsula created by the Cooper and Back Rivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

