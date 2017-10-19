Crews respond to reported chemical spill in Berkeley Co. Thur. morning

Emergency officials say crews responded to a chemical spill outside a plant in Berkeley County Thursday morning.

A tanker truck spilled sulfuric acid and hazmat crews responded to the scene, according to division director of Berkeley County emergency services Dan Barb.

The incident happened on Bushy Park Road which caused the road to shut down.

According to Barb, the incident happened outside Sun Chemical Corporation.

The company sits on a peninsula created by the Cooper and Back Rivers.

