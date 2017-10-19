St. Paul Fire Department extinguishes structure fire

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
ST. PAUL, SC (WCSC) -

The St. Paul Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Charleston County Thursday morning. 

It happened in the 4300 block of Quigley Road in Meggett.  

The call came in at 10:35 a.m.

