St. Paul Fire Department responding to reported structure fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
ST. PAUL, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatch confirms the St. Paul Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire.

The call came in at 10:35 a.m. to the 4300 block of Quigley Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

