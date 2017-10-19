5 Around Town: Follypalooza, Wooden Boats, Stingrays, Battery and Race for the Cure

A busy weekend in the Lowcountry marks the start of the hockey season, the soccer playoffs, a festival and a race to fight cancer and the celebration of wooden boats.

Follypalooza

Folly Beach is throwing its annual street party on Saturday to raise money for local cancer patients.

Follypalooza is an all-day benefit concert and party on Center Street. The family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, a beer garden, activities for kids and more.

Admission is $5 in advance, $10 on site, and free for Folly residents and children 12 and younger. Click here for more information.

Stingrays Season Opener

The South Carolina Stingrays will be giving away $25,000 to fans as the team opens its Silver Anniversary season.

The Stingrays open the season at the North Charleston Coliseum Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Ten fans will be chosen at random to take a shot to win a cash prize. Each contestant could take home up to $2,500. The first 5,000 fans into the Coliseum will get a free magnet schedule. The Stingrays are also offering free parking for the season opener.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Stingrays and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Battery in the Playoffs

The Charleston Battery open the USL Playoffs at home Saturday night against the defending USL Champions.

The Battery clinched second place in the Eastern Conference and will host the New York Red Bulls II in a quarterfinal match at MUSC Health Stadium. Saturday will also be "Dollar Beer Night" during the match. The Gates open at 5:30 and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Komen Race for the Cure

The Lowcountry will do its part in the fight against breast cancer Saturday.

The Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure includes a kids' dash, a one-mile run/walk, and a 5K race. The Race for the Cure series is the world's largest fundraiser to support breast cancer research and awareness.

Gates at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island open at 7 a.m. The Kids' Dash starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Fun Run/Walk at 8:45 and the 5K at 9:00. The awards ceremony will be held after all the races.

Registration is $40 for adults, $35 for survivors, and $25 for children ages six to 13. If you can't make it to the race but will still like to donate, you can "Sleep-in for the Cure" for $35. For more information and to register online, click here.

North Charleston Harvest Festival

The city of North Charleston's Harvest Festival and Block Party is a good chance for the kids to get a jump on Halloween activities.

The annual street party in the Park Circle area of North Charleston is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The free event features a costume contest, a pumpkin patch, art vendors, live music, trick-or-treating, and other activities for children.

Children 12 and younger can take part in the trick-or-treating on the street. Free bags will be handed out from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last. Costume contests will be for children, adults, and pets. Judging starts at 6 p.m.

East Montague Avenue will be closed between Jenkins and Virginia Avenues from 2 p.m. until the festival is finished.

Georgetown Wooden Boat Show

The third weekend in October means the return of the annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show.

One of the Southeast's best wooden boat exhibits features more than 140 wooden boats on display along the waterfront. It also includes arts and crafts, model boat building, knot tying, food, and music. All events take place on the waterfront and along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.

One of the highlights of the weekend is the Wooden Boat Challenge on Saturday. Teams of two race to build a rowing skiff and then test the boat in the water. Sunday features family-oriented fun with the Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Admission to the show is free. Click here for a detailed schedule of all events.

Family Fright Nights

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens four nights of Halloween-themed fun this weekend

Family Fright Nights will be a family-friendly atmosphere activities including haunted train rides, a hay-bale maze, pony rides, face painting, games for children, a costume contest and more. Admission to Family Fright Nights is $10 and activities may vary by night. Children six and younger get in for free.

Family Fright Nights at Magnolia will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on October 20, 21, 27 and 28. For more information, click here.

Colour of Music Festival

Charleston is hosting a five-day festival to showcase the contributions and influence of black composers in the world of classical music.

The Colour of Music Festival features more than a dozen vocal, piano, organ, and orchestral performances through Sunday. Leading black artists from France, Britain, Colombia, and the Caribbean will be performing during the five-day festival.

For more information, click here.

Sea Island Cotton Day

McLeod Plantation Historic Site is holding a day of activities and seminars in recognition of the rare variety of cotton that made the Lowcountry famous.

Saturday will be recognized as Sea Island Cotton Day as the historic site on James Island prepares for the crop's harvest this fall. Activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are designed to educate guests about the Sea Island cotton crop and its important and controversial role in the growth of Charleston. Sea Island cotton was considered the best and most valuable cotton in the world.

A one-quarter acre of the Sea Island cotton crop was planted at McLeod Plantation Historic Site on May 22. On Saturday, guests can tour the cotton field, pick a boll themselves, de-seed it by hand or with a cotton gin, and dye it with Indigo. Historians and agriculturalists will hold talks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information on the Sea Island Cotton Project, click here.

Shine a Little Love Festival

Almost thirty concerts are on the schedule for a four-day music festival on the Isle of Palms.

The Shine a Little Love Festival includes musical performances at The Windjammer from Thursday through Sunday. Songwriters Shawn Mullins, Levi Lowrey, John Driskell Hopkins and Daniel de Los Reyes (of Zac Brown Band) are all scheduled to perform during the weekend.

Tickets are sold separately by day ranging from $10 to $35 online. A weekend pass is also available for $99 and some Friday concerts are only accessible with a weekend pass. For a detailed performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Charleston Home Show

Anyone planning a home improvement project can get some tips and insight at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The Charleston Home Show presented by East Coast Consumer shows will include displays, exhibits, and experts to help with your next home remodeling project. This includes projects in the kitchen, bathroom, garden, garage, landscaping, security systems and more.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4 and a two-for-one coupon online. For the coupon and more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.