Extension of left turns lanes onto Bees Ferry Road to help with traffic

Drivers will see a change on a busy West Ashley roadway starting Friday morning and it’s one that Charleston County and City officials hope will help with a major issue for residents.

County spokesman Shawn Smetana said there will be a nighttime lane closure Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway as workers resurface and re-stripe the pavement between the West Ashley Circle and Bees Ferry Road.

The change is to accommodate the heavy traffic that builds up on Glenn McConnell, specifically during rush hour.

The project will make minor changes to the lanes approaching Bees Ferry Road, transitioning it into dual left turn lanes so that a lane change to turn left onto Bees Ferry is not necessary.

The project was requested by the City of Charleston and is being paid for by the Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax Allocation program.

For drivers who want to turn right from Glenn McConnell onto Bees Ferry Road, you’ll have to drive in the right lane and then change lanes to the dedicated right turn lane. However, officials are urging drivers to take advantage of the West Ashley Circle.

The work is weather permitting, however, Smetana said it’s only expected to last one night.

Smetana added more improvements along Glenn McConnell Parkway are starting as a part of a new project recently approved which is part of the 2016 Transportation Sales Tax Referendum.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All right reserved.