Gov. McMaster to SCANA: "immediately cease" collecting funds for failed nuclear project

Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to SCANA Corporation Chairman and CEO Kevin March Thursday, calling the company to stop collecting money from ratepayers for the costs of the failed VC Summer nuclear project.

The parent company of SCE&G has been collecting about $37 million per month from South Carolina ratepayers for the failed project according to a press release by the South Carolina Governor's Office.

McMaster has also asked SCANA Corporation to use the Toshiba settlement proceeds available to refund ratepayers the funds the company previously collected for the failed project.

"I believe this is the right thing to do under these circumstances," McMaster wrote in the letter. "It is unreasonable and oppressive for SCANA to require its customers to bear the burden of actions and decisions in which customers played no part and over which they had no control."

