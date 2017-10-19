Quantcast

Arrest made in connection with 2 Dorchester County robberies

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies have made an arrest in connection with two armed robberies.

Kristopher Matthews, 25, entered two different convenience stores and committed strong-arm robberies at both, according to a release from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

In both instances, Matthews reportedly claimed to have a bomb.

He was charged with two counts of strong arm robbery and two counts of threatening to use an explosive device.

Bond has not been set.

