Arrest made in connection with 2 Dorchester County robberies

North Charleston police are looking into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Road under the I-26 overpass.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies have made an arrest in connection with two armed robberies.
Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to SCANA Corporation Chairman and CEO Kevin March Thursday, calling the company to stop collecting money from ratepayers for the costs of the failed VC Summer nuclear project.
Drivers will see a change on a busy West Ashley roadway starting Friday morning and it's one that Charleston County and City officials hope will help with a major issue for residents.
A busy weekend in the Lowcountry marks the start of the hockey season, the soccer playoffs, a festival and a race to fight cancer and the celebration of wooden boats.
