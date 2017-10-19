Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office to present proposal for new helicopter

The Charleston County Sheriff's office will be presenting a proposal to the Charleston County Government Public Safety Committee to purchase a new helicopter.

Officials say the helicopter will help provide continued public safety services to Charleston County and the surrounding community.

The sheriff's office will present the proposal on Thursday at 5 p.m.

CCSO officials released the following information:

Today, October 19, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff's Office will present a proposal to members of Charleston County Government Public Safety Committee to purchase a new law enforcement helicopter to help provide continued public safety services to Charleston County and the surrounding community.

Aircrafts has been used by law enforcement since the early 1900s to enforce laws and to improve public safety. Charleston County Sheriff's Office has maintained a law enforcement aviation unit since the early 1980s, with one single engine fixed aircraft, a Cessna 172. The first Bell OH-58 helicopter was procured in 1993 through the 1033 Military Surplus Program. With the increase in workload and calls for service for air support, the Sheriff's Office Air Unit became full-time. The Sheriff's Office Air Unit is manned by a Chief Pilot and two certified law enforcement pilots.

Our Air Support Unit assist other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to search for vulnerable adults, missing persons, traffic control assessments, boaters in distress, evacuations during a natural disaster, and host of other public safety service request throughout the Lowcountry.

Currently, our air support capability is outdated and needs to be replace with a new helicopter with better mobility, enhanced safety features, and advanced technology to help the Sheriff's Office continue its mission to protect the citizens of Charleston County, and its surrounding area. We are eager to provide Charleston County Government Public Safety Committee with our proposal for a new helicopter.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.