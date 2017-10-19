Investigators arrest man suspected in North Charleston murder

Investigators have arrested a man suspected in a murder in North Charleston.

On Thursday, the US Marshals and North Charleston police located and arrested 21-year-old Jaquez Gariel Brown of Charleston.

He's been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown will have a bond hearing Friday morning.

The fatal shooting took the life of 40-year-old Al-Jammi Asa Sweet of North Charleston.

On Oct. 1, officers responded to Hunters Ridge Lane for a report of a shooting and found the victim.

Officers say they began to give first aid to the victim, and was later informed that the victim died from the injuries caused in the shooting.

