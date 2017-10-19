Bond set for man accused of robbing CVS Summerville twice

Picture of the suspect in the Oct. 17 robbery. (Source: SPD)

Bond was set Friday for the man accused of robbing the same CVS in Summerville twice.

Gregory Lassel Nelson, 42, has received two $250,000 surety bond for strong-armed robbery, one for each count, totaling $500,000 in total bonds.

Nelson has been denied bond for the Express Petroleum armed robbery.

The Summerville Police Department arrested Nelson Thursday in connection with the two robberies that occurred at CVS on 301 N. Main Street.

SPD officials say Nelson has a Spartanburg address but is currently staying in the Summerville area.

According to police, he has also been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Express Petroleum on 139 S. Main Street on Oct. 11.

"He has been charged with armed robbery for this incident," SPD officials said.

According to police, an anonymous person called law enforcement after seeing the suspect's images in the news.

"The anonymous source provided law enforcement with a possible location of the individual. Further investigation revealed that Nelson is the person responsible for the above robberies," SPD officials said.

Nelson will be locked up at the Dorchester County Law Enforcement Center to await a bond hearing.

First robbery

The first robbery happened on Sept. 27 when the clerk reported the suspect entered the store, picked up a drink and approached the register.

At that time, the suspect pointed to something behind the counter, then jumped the counter and placed his arm around the clerk, police say.

The suspect then demanded the victim to open the cash register and said,"Hurry up."

After the suspect grabbed money from the register, he fled the store on foot.

Second robbery

The latest robbery happened on Oct. 17 when a man wearing a black hoodie with khaki pants entered the store with a $1 bill and asked for Crest whitening strips.

When the clerk thought he recognized the man as the same suspect from the previous CVS robbery, he called police as the suspect tried to rip the phone out to disconnect it according to the police report.

According to police, the suspect then came around the counter and told the employee to open the cash register.

The employee said the suspect put his hand into his hoodie pocket and threatened to shoot him.

The suspect was able to open the cash register valued at $200 and took it off the counter according to the police report.

He then ran out the front door.

