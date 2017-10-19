Quantcast

Cops: 13-year-old being charged after threatening student with pellet pistol

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charges are being brought against a 13-year-old boy accused of threatening a student using an air pellet pistol. 

The North Charleston Police Department says the 13-year-old is a Zucker Middle Student who brought the pistol to school and "presented it in a threatening manner to another student." 

No one was injured in the incident. 

