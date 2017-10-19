Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office makes pitch for new $4 million helicopter

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made a pitch Thursday afternoon for a new helicopter.

The sheriff’a office made a presentation to a county council committee for the new aircraft.

Officials say the ones being used now are too old and too expensive to maintain.

One of the choppers is 47 years old and dates back to the Vietnam era, according to officials.

They say that’s a lot of wear and tear on parts and that it costs a lot of money to fix them.

The equipment inside the helicopter is 15 to 20 years old.

The sheriff’s office chief pilot says the new helicopter will have modern technology that will help catch suspects and save lives.

“Also the county we are in, there’s a lot of places in this county that aren’t accessible easily to cars, the patrol cars, where we can search national forest, things of that nature,” Scott Martray said.

The sheriff’s office says in the long run the new helicopter will save tax dollars.

The final decision will be made by the entire County Council.

