Quantcast

Crews clear I-26 WB accident near Aviation Avenue - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews clear I-26 WB accident near Aviation Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an I-26 westbound accident that was stalling traffic in North Charleston Thursday night. 

According to emergency officials, the incident was one mile west of Exit 211 to Aviation Avenue. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly