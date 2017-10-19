Seasonal holiday jobs looking to be filled across Lowcountry

Businesses in the Lowcountry are getting ready for the holiday season, already filling seasonal job positions.



"Seasonal employment is very important because we need a lot of extra bodies in the building to help us in our busy times,” Target’s Charleston South location’s Executive Team Leader of Human Resources Brittany Peiffer said.



Peiffer said right now is the peak time to apply for seasonal jobs.

There are hundreds of thousands of job openings this holiday season nation-wide including Target.

“This year we’re hiring more seasonal help than ever,” Peiffer said. “Company-wide we’re looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees and that’s because we’re seeing a lot more guest traffic in our store.”



CBS reports that Toys R Us, GAP, Old Navy, J.C. Penny, Macy’s, UPS, United States Post Office, and FedEx are all looking for seasonal employees.

A quick search of local seasonal jobs brings up pages and pages of openings from many local businesses.

“Black Friday was an all-day event,” Chelsey Mason said. “So you practically had to work all day but you got paid overtime, and all that good stuff and leading up to that it was pretty much busy the entire time."



Mason previously worked as a seasonal employee with Bath and Body Works and said extra money was the main reason.



Peiffer said the big times people are needed are Black Friday and Christmas.



She also said some seasonal employees are kept on the team after the holidays.

