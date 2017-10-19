High School Volleyball Playoff Scores (10/19)

AAAAA

Wando 3 Sumter 0 - The Warriors advance with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 victory. They'll host River Bluff on Tuesday.

Ashley Ridge 3 Conway 2 - The Swamp Foxes move on and will head to Lexington on Tuesday.

James Island 3 Spring Valley 1 - The Trojans pick up the victory with a 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 win. They'll head to West Florence on Tuesday.

Blythewood 3 Stratford 0

Carolina Forest 3 West Ashley 0 - The Wildcats are eliminated with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 loss.

AAAA

Myrtle Beach 3 Berkeley 0 - The Stags fall with a straight sets loss

North Myrtle Beach 3 Colleton County 0 - The Cougars get eliminated with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 loss