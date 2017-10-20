Lowcountry restaurants hold parties for Darius Rucker album release

Charleston native Darius Rucker has a new album out on Friday and some local restaurants are celebrating the release.

The LongHorn Steakhouses in North Charleston and Mount Pleasant are holding album listening parties for fans of the artist from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rucker rose to prominence in the early 1990s as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the group Hootie and The Blowfish. He has since made a successful career as a solo country artist. Rucker has relied on Charleston for inspiration and named his 2010 album "Charleston, SC 1966". He also has a song entitled, "You Can Have Charleston" off of his 2015 album Southern Style.

A Rucker-themed menu, CD giveaways and complimentary passed appetizers will all be part of the festivities Friday afternoon.

One fan at each restaurant will also win a pair of tickets along with meet-and-greet passes to Rucker's Charleston concert on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Volvo Car Stadium.

The North Charleston LongHorn is located at 7250 Rivers Ave. The Mount Pleasant location is at 1845 N. Highway 17.

