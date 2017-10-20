College of Charleston hosts hiring fair for veterans, active-duty military

A local organization is helping veterans find jobs on Friday.

The Lowcountry Veterans Engagement Team is hosting a job fair to help veterans connect with potential employers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Charleston North Campus.

The event features employers which are ready to hire with roughly 150 job opportunities. Other resources such as vocational rehabilitation, caregiving services and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-hand as well.

“While we offer Veterans a full range of health care services at Charleston VA, we understand the importance of building strong community relationships to help meet the needs of our nation’s heroes,” said Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Director Scott Isaacks in a statement. “We are proud to partner with LVET for the Connections Fair, where Veterans can talk directly to people right here in the community who are ready to help them.”

Active duty military members and their families are also welcome to attend. The College of Charleston North Campus is located at 3800 Paramount Dr. in North Charleston.

