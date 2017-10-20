Mt. Pleasant historic site prepares for 20th annual naturalization ceremony

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site estimates 100 people will become U.S. citizens at a ceremony Friday morning.

The 20th annual ceremony will be held on the grounds of Snee Farm, which Charles Pinckney once owned. Pinckney was a drafter and signer of the U.S. Constitution and greatly contributed to South Carolina's development. The Citadel color guard is scheduled to present the colors while a local 5th grader will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Charles Pinckney’s role in framing the US Constitution make this site an appropriate place to welcome new citizens into this country and to reflect on the meaning and responsibilities of citizenship,” Superintendent Gary Stansberry said. “We encourage the public to come out and watch this moving and life-changing ceremony.” Upon taking the Oath of Citizenship, the final step in a long and challenging process, these new American citizens will have the full rights and protections granted by the US Constitution."

The American Red Cross, Charleston County Board of Elections and US Passport services will all provide support to new citizens at the event. The park is located at 1254 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.