Charleston Co. announces lane closures for phase 2 of Maybank Highway improvements

Charleston County is closing lanes to install storm pipe as part of the Maybank Highway improvement project.

The closures will start on Oct. 22 and occur at various times through Nov. 3.

Crews will be working night hours to try and keep traffic backups to a minimum. Drivers can expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The public will also encounter flaggers to direct traffic safely.

Phase two includes the continuation of the lane from the Paul J. Gelegotis Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the River Road intersection. The city expects it will help ease congestion onto John's Island caused by merging vehicles. Bike and pedestrian lanes are included in the plans as well.

The project consists of three phases Anyone with questions is asked to call the Charleston County Transportation Development Department at 843-202-6140

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.