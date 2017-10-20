Drugs, gun seized during North Charleston traffic stop

Drugs and a gun were seized during a traffic stop in North Charleston Friday.

Officers stopped the car in the are of Rivers Ave. and Helm Ave.

When they made the stop, officers reportedly could plainly see a gun between the driver's seat and the center console. Officers asked the driver if he had a permit, to which he said he did not.

The driver and the passenger were asked to exit the car while officers investigated.

The gun was found to be stolen out of Folly Beach. Also found in the car was approximately 3.18 grams of Cocaine, 2.16 grams of Crystal Meth, 23 Dosage Units of Schedule II Amphetamine according to a release from North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The driver, David Lee Ring was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Possession Of a Stolen Firearm, Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Schedule II Narcotics.

The passenger, Katelynn Renee was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Schedule II Narcotics.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.