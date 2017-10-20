One person killed in car vs train accident in Colleton County

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a train.

The crash happened on Wiess Lane in the Green Pond community, Colleton County Fire said on Twitter.

Colleton Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene. 

No one from Amtrak is injured, according to Colleton Fire.

