Police: Stolen gun seized in North Charleston

Police have seized a stolen gun in North Charleston Friday.

Officers approached a car in a parking lot in a business lot on Dorchester Road.

According to a release by North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor, officers smelled an odor consistent with marijuana from the car.

As the officer approached the driver's side window, a passenger reportedly exited from the front passenger side. The passenger was stopped and checked for weapons. The driver was also checked for weapons.

Inside the car, officers reportedly found a loaded 22 cal. Handgun under the front passenger seat. A records check showed the handgun was reported stolen through Hanahan police.

Tyrell Lamar Smith, the passenger of the car, has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Handgun.

