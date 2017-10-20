New charge for man accused of contaminating produce at West Ashley Harris Teeter

The man accused of contaminating produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter now faces a new charge.

Pau Hang was charged with tampering food products Friday and has been put on another $100,000 bond. This comes after having a $100,000 bond for malicious injury to personal property and a $465 bond for trespassing.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 41-year-old Pau S. Hang was also charged with damage to personal property in excess of $3,000 and trespassing.

A report by CPD states the store manager told police officers that the suspect sprayed a brown substance onto some of the produce in the store.

Store employees reported that the substance in the bottle had a foul odor similar to feces.

"Police don’t know the type of liquid that was used," CPD officials said in a statement."The spray bottle has been confiscated by the police department’s Crime Scene Unit. The bottle and its content will be tested by Crime Scene to determine what’s in the liquid."

Dispatch 911 officials say they received the initial call about the incident around 1 p.m.

According to Harris Teeter officials, the suspect attempted to contaminate food in the produce department and the fresh foods department.

Store officials say associates immediately took action and closed down the affected departments and notified supervisors.

In addition, food that had been exposed was discarded, a statement by Harris Teeter read.

Police respond to trespass notice

Officers originally responded to the store on 975 Savannah Highway on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing.

The manager pointed at the suspect and said he was on trespass notice from the store and had a history of "frequently violating" the directive.

According to the manager, the suspect was carrying a plastic bottle which had some kind of brown substance in it.

A report states the suspect started to empty the contents of the bottle to all of the produce.

The manager said he then immediately escorted the suspect out of the store with the assistance of other employees and contacted police.

The manager reported that the substance in the bottle had a foul odor similar to feces.

He told investigators that he discarded the bottle in a garbage can.

When police spoke to the suspect, he told them that he knew he was on trespass notice, but stated that the business owed him money and that he was not going to stay away until he was given his money.

Court records state Hang has been charged with trespassing at the store seven previous times.

Police say Hang had been on trespass notice for the store located at the St. Andrews Shopping Center since Nov. 24, 2015.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.