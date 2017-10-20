86-year-old South Carolina man in the hospital after being tased by police officer

An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.

The man was tased four days ago in Kingstree, that's in Williamsburg County just an hour and a half north of Charleston.

Albert Chatfield was stopped by police and tased soon after.

The report provided from the family’s attorney says Chatfield was acting disorderly, but his family says the officer had no reason to tase him.

Chatfield is still in intensive care and the family says his condition is deteriorating.

Officer Stephen Sweikata wrote the police report. In it, he says he fired the taser because Chatfield was walking backwards into traffic.

Sweikata said he was afraid Chatfield would be hit by traffic if he continued.

Chatfield's family says it could have been handled differently.

Jodi Mack, Chatfield's daughter, will never look at this intersection the same way.

"I can't understand. It's not justified," Mack said. "He was backing away with his hands up and then he was tasered."

In the police report, Sweikata reports that Chatfield made several U-turns and ran a red light trying to avoid his patrol car. After Chatfield stopped and got out, he was walking back toward traffic. Sweikata says he used the taser because he was worried Chatfield would be hit by that traffic.

"Right now the main concern is Mr. Chatfield," Cezar McKnight, the attorney for Chatfield's family said. "There was some carelessness on the part of the police department."

McKnight says they're considering taking legal action. But for now, filing a lawsuit isn't their top priority. They just want to see Chatfield recover.



"I'm praying. I'm not hoping, I'm praying he gets better," Mack said.

Live 5 News reached out to the Kingstree Police Department several times. No one returned requests for a comment and body cam footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.